Golden Drive Homeless Kids Collects Items For Families In Need

Sue Baron says there are now more than ever families that in need due to COVID-19.

FARGO, N.D.- Since the COVID – 19 hit our area, Golden Drive Homeless Kids has been trying to collect non-perishable items, hygiene and clothing to help kids and families in need.

“The first thought was the kids. And then when they closed the schools. When the schools had to be closed down, I knew how devastating that is for such a high percentage of kids in our schools,” says Sue Baron, the founder of Golden Drive Homeless Kids.

The organization says COVID-19 has made it especially more challenging since the community is being asked to stay home and practice social distancing.

“To a whole nother level of how hard it is. Because of how many people, they don’t want contact, they want no contact at all. They want nothing. And that goes both ways. That being said, they don’t want to reach out, they don’t want to go help at a shelter or even go drop something off,” she says.

The organization is partnering with Sam’s Club who they say has been a great supporter since the start.

“They will have a big bin in the front when you come into Sam’s, and then they will have a big box. A big watermelon box there and we have a flyer that says they have that tell you the top needed items. You check out, on your way out, you check what you want to donate to our precious homeless kids, and you just drop it right there in the bin and then we’ll go monday and pick up,” Baron says.

They were also received donations from Bell Bank, Western State Bank and Hornbachers.

“Hornbacher gave a 50 dollar gift card, and then we can get some good deals also, so those 50 dollars streches. Gate City Bank, I’m going to pick up a 500 dollar gift card for Sam’s. And then Western State Bank, they’re donating 250 dollars,” Baron adds.

An community member reached out to the organization and will be making masks for kids and adults who need them.