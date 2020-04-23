WATCH LIVE: Gov. Walz Expected to Close Schools for Remainder of Academic Year

The announcement is expected to come during a news conference at 2 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn–Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce that Minnesota schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year on Thursday.

Walz closed public schools in March and has repeatedly said it was “unlikely” they were reopen.

The announcement is expected to come during a news conference at 2 p.m.

KVRR will livestream the conference here.