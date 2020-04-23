NDSCS Moves Spring Commencement To August

Commencement was originally scheduled to be held on May 15, but was postponed in response to COVID-19

WAHPETON, N.D. — North Dakota State College of Science reschedules its spring commencement ceremony to Friday, August 21.

NDSCS will follow guidelines for resuming gatherings and public events as they plan for commencement and the start of fall classes on August 24.

Commencement was originally scheduled to be held on May 15, but was postponed in response to COVID-19.

NDSCS President John Richman says he is looking forward to celebrating this important milestone with our graduates and their families.