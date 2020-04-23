Police Searching for Vandal of Greta Thunberg Mural

FARGO, N.D.–The Greta Thunberg mural located outside of Front Street Taproom has been vandalized.

Fargo Police say the mural was vandalized on April 3 between 9:50 p.m. and 10:10 p.m.

The damage done to the mural is permanent according to Front Street Taproom.

Police have images of the vandal, but are still working to identify the individual.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should text Fargo Police a tip to 730-8888 or call their tipline at 241-5777