Child Death Investigation Leads to Barnesville Woman’s Arrest

The investigation is still ongoing.

BARNESVILLE, Minn.–A Barnesville woman has been arrested after police investigated what’s being called a “serious incident” on Thursday.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Kellie Anderson for Felony Neglect.

The Barnesville Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are assisting with the investigation which is still ongoing.

A source says the case involves the death of a young child in Barnesville.

No other information has been released regarding the incident.

KVRR will provide further details as they become available.