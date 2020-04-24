Governor Walz Announces New COVID-19 Testing Website

The website will help identify who needs to be tested.

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Gov. Tim Walz announced a new website aimed at helping Minnesotans locate the nearest COVID-19 testing site.

The website will also help identify who needs to be tested for the virus by using an interactive screening tool.

Gov. Walz says, “Access to COVID-19 testing is critical to moving Minnesota forward during this pandemic. This tool will help make our widespread testing initiative accessible to all Minnesotans, and it’s a direct result of our partnership with the cutting-edge heath care sector in Minneosta.”

The state’s goal of testing 20,000 people per day was unveiled on Wednesday and now includes 127 clinics and health care facilities across the state.

The new COVID-19 website can be accessed here.