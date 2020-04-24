Melinda’s Garden: Planting Asparagus

Save money and improve your health by growing your own asparagus. It’s nature’s own detoxifier and one of the most nutritionally balanced vegetables.

Select a space with full sun or light shade in well-drained soil. Add several inches of compost to the top 12 inches of soil to improve drainage as asparagus does not tolerate waterlogged soil. You can even grow asparagus in a flower garden or shrub bed if dedicated garden space is limited.

Purchase one- or two-year-old crowns. These are the roots of the asparagus with the growing point intact.

Dig a furrow 6 inches deep and 36 inches apart. Set the crowns about 12 inches apart in the furrow.

Cover the crown with 2 inches soil and water. Continue filling the trenches with soil as the crowns sprout and grow through the soil. Water thoroughly as needed.

Once your plants are established, they are fairly drought tolerant.