MN releases coronavirus test site locator, 23 counties don’t have one

MINNESOTA – Minnesota has a new website to locate coronavirus test sites.

Gov. Tim Walz says the state is one of a handful in the country to provide a service like this.

The website also has a self screening tool so only symptomatic people go to hospitals and clinics.

23 counties do not have a testing site. Walz says putting one every Minnesotan has close access to is a priority.

“It’s going to take a few weeks to get out all the way. To get this done right, and to be ready for the second wave, or to weather this thing out, there needs to be a site in a relative easy location or it needs to be a drive thru,” Walz explained.

Education Commissioner Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker says the pandemic is showing the inequalities students have in learning. She is working with Legislators to pass bills getting devices and high speed broadband for every student.

Click here to find a coronavirus testing site.