Play of the Year Nominees: April 24

MOORHEAD, FARGO SOUTH, BATTLE FOR ADVANCEMENT IN PLAY OF THE YEAR BRACKET

FARGO, ND – The first showdown in the soccer quadrant of the 2020 DJ Colter Play of the Year Bracket is a battle between the genders: Moorhead girls soccer up against Fargo South boys soccer.

Both plays come from back in September. The first is the Spuds Maria Zanotti with an absolute laser of a goal in the top left corner against Alexandria. The other, the Bruins Niresh Mangor schooling the defender, nailing the goal and celebrating like a boss.

Which one is better, that is for you to decide. Go on to our website or on to our twitter page, @KVRRSports, to vote and as always we will announce who advances on to the elite eight for the volleyball portion of the bracket on Monday night’s newscast.