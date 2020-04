Minnesota Reports It’s Highest One Day Total For Covid Deaths

ST. PAUL, MN- Minnesota is seeing their highest daily figures for deaths and positive cases as well as testing.

There was 2,810 test conducted in the last 24 hours resulting in 261 new cases. The total in Minnesota is 3,446. The highest one day figure for deaths was 23, that makes 233 in all.

Some positives did come out of the latest numbers, patients in intensive care dropped from 109 to 111