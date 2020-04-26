MSUM Faculty Hosting Public Forum On Monday Evening To Discuss Cuts With Public

The Meeting Starts At 5pm On Monday.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — MSUM Faculty Association is hosting a public forum Monday night on the recent decision to cut 11 majors and numerous staff positions.

The meeting is meant to give people the chance to voice their opinions on the cuts and also for the staff to report their findings.

Association President Matt Craig says they will be meeting with school leaders on the 30th to discuss changes they would like to see.

Craig says he sees problems with the large cuts to staff and various programs.

“Hoping to have a number of people speak to the impact that this might have on their community, or in the Facebook Live broadcast anyone will be able to ask questions and leave comments there too and we will try to summarize those as part of our response on Thursday,” MSUM Faculty Association President Matt Craig said.

Link For Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/106748964354971/live/

Link For Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86826566802