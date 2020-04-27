Barnesville Couple’s Foster Care License Suspended after Child Death

The suspension went into effect on April 25.

BARNESVILLE, N.D.–A Barnesville couple’s foster care license has been suspended after a child in their care was hospitalized with serious injuries and later died.

Kyle and Kellie Anderson provided child foster care at 1001 9th Street Southeast in Barnesville.

On April 23, Kellie Anderson was taken into custody by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office after one of her foster children died at Sanford Health hospital in Fargo.

Due to the incident, the Department of Human Services suspended the Anderson’s license.

The suspension was recommended by Clay County Social Services and went into effect on April 25.

Clay County continues to investigate the incident and no further information is being released.