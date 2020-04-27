Essentia Health Launches Serology Testing

FARGO, N.D.–Essentia Health has begun serology testing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Serology testing will help determine if someone has had recent or prior infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

According to Essentia Health physician Dr. Elena Rodgers-Rieger, serology testing is “a blood-based test that looks for the presence of antibodies, which are produced by the immune system in response to infections.”

For many patients, antibodies can be detected eight to 11 days after symptoms arise. According to Dr. Amanda Noska, an Essentia Health infectious disease physician, the detection of antibodies does not mean someone has developed an immunity to the virus though.

Essentia Health says, “Serology testing is only for detecting antibodies to the virus. For symptomatic patients, diagnostic polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing is recommended.”

The Serology tests performed at Essentia Health will be sent to Mayo Clinic Laboratories for further processing.