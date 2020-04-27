Minnesota Coronavirus Cases, Deaths Continue to Rise

ST. PAUL, Minn.–The confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the number of deaths related to the virus continue to rise in Minnesota.

The State Health Department reports 214 additional cases, bringing the total to 3,816.

Of the total confirmed cases, 1,842 no longer need isolation.

Fourteen new deaths were also reported, bringing the total to 286.

There are currently, 292 hospitalizations, 122 of those are in the ICU.

Clay County has reported a total of 131 confirmed cases and nine deaths.