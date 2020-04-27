Target Confirms Employee At Fargo Store Has COVID-19

the team member is now in quarantine and will be paid while on leave

FARGO, N.D. — Target confirming that an employee at the company’s 13th Avenue South location in Fargo has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Target says the team member is now in quarantine and will be paid while on leave.

They say the entire store team has been notified and provided with masks, gloves and thermometers.

Target is also doing rigorous cleaning to sanitize the store and installing partitions at checklanes.

The store is also employing a variety of social distancing measures.

Find the full statement below:

We’re working in close partnership with local health departments and can share that we’ve been notified that our Fargo store on 13th Ave SW has experienced a team member positive case of the coronavirus. We’ve communicated directly with this team member, who went into quarantine and is following all health department guidelines. We’re paying this team member while they’re on leave and our thoughts are with them during this challenging time. After learning about positive cases, we also work quickly to deep clean and sanitize the store, which is the recommendation of public health experts. We have notified the entire store team and provided them with the appropriate CDC guidance. We’re also providing all of our store and distribution team members with masks, gloves and thermometers, upholding rigorous cleaning routines, installing partitions at checklanes in stores and employing a variety of social distancing measures. Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests. We will continue to actively monitor this situation and respond accordingly.