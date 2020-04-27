TNT Offers Tumble Time for Tots Virtually

The program sees nearly 800 kids a week come through the virtual Tots Tumble Time classes, a class that teaches gymnastics to preschoolers.

FARGO, N.D. – TNT Fitness is offering daily programs for kids of all ages, all virtually from the comfort and safety from your home using the Zoom application.

TNT says that during quarantine and in the new normal we are operating in, these virtual classes are especially important to maintaining children’s schedules and socialization.

“We function best when we have a schedule, and we really feel grateful that we can continue to offer that, because as much normal as we can bring to our children’s lives, the more we will see happiness,” said Kim Pladson, the Executive Director of TNT Fitness.

The programs focus on education through movement, and say that the virtual classes were easy to get off the ground thanks to how TNT Fitness has operated as a teaching service over the years.