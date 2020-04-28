Carson Wentz has a new accolade: proud papa

Late last night my beautiful wife and I were blessed to welcome our sweet little girl into the World! Hadley Jayne Wentz is a true blessing from the Lord and we are so pumped to be her parents 😍 I love these two with everything I have! God is soooo good! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/4BefHeK6IR

— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) April 28, 2020