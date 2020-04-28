MnDOT Honors Fallen Transportation Workers on Worker Memorial Day

The Interstate 35W Bridge in Minneapolis will be lit orange.

ST PAUL, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Transportation is honoring the men and women killed or injured while working on state roadways on Tuesday.

Due to the Gov. Walz’s Stay at Home order, MnDot will not be hosting any events, but the Interstate 35W Bridge in Minneapolis will be lit orange to commemorate the 35 MnDot workers and 15 contractors who have lost their lives working on Minnesota Highways since 1960.

Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher says, “Hundreds of men and women are working on our roadways every day to improve our state’s transportation system. All Minnesotans share in the responsibility of ensuring these dedicated workers make it home safely to their families at the end of the day.”

A full list of transportation workers who have lost their lives on the job can be found here.