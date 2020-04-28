Moorhead Counts Challenge Encourages Community Members to Complete 2020 Census

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The City of Moorhead has developed the Moorhead Counts Challenge to encourage community members to fill out their 2020 Census.

Anyone who has completed the 2020 Census can register to win prizes during the month of May. All you need to register is your home address and confirmation that you completed the census.

Drawings for prizes will be held every Friday during May. Registration for the challenge must be completed by midnight to be considered for that week’s drawing.

Moorhead community members will have the chance to win a $25 gift card to a restaurant in Moorhead, a Moorhead golf course package valued at $100, and “Moorhead Proud” insulated mugs.

Bonus prizes will be awarded on May 29 to community members who previously registered and who live in the ward with the highest participation rate.

Only one prize will be awarded per address.

To register for the Moorhead Counts Challenge, visit: cityofmoorhead.com