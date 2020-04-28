ND’s Beauty Industry Gets Ready To Reopen

Hair Success Salon and Spa is planning to open Friday and Polished Nail Spa downtown on Monday.

FARGO, N.D. – As excited as many businesses in the area are to reopen their doors, they say they’re first priority is keeping their clients and staff safe.

“When clients come in, they have to wear face shields or face masks of some sort,” says Tom Huynh the Owner of Polished Nail Spa Downtown.

“Our technicians will be wearing masks, and shields. So, the guest doesn’t have to worry about one of our technicians coughing on them for example,” says Jodi Brown, the Co-owner of Hair Success Salon and Spa.

Some of the restrictions start even before they step foot into the salon.

“We’re not going to have a waiting area anymore. The clients can wait on their vehicles, we can send them a text message or call them, or whatever, so they can’t come in, so that limits the amount of people in the salon,” Huynh says.

“We have a temperature that they can take their temperature when they come in and when they come in and when they come to the front door, we have a list of questions for them. If they’ve been in contact with somebody please, you know, we’d rather have you go home and come back at a safer time,” Brown says.

In the beauty industry, social distancing is not an option, so for them, creating a barrier is the safest way to minimize contact.

“What we’re having made now. I’m actually doing it myself. I’m custom making these flexiglass barriers to go between stations,” Huynh says.

Businesses say this is a new normal that they just have to get used to.

“We have to get back to things. And if we’re going to do it, we have to do it right. And it’s expensive, there are things we have to do to get ready but, in the end, hopefully it’s going to be worth it,” he adds.

Both businesses say they’re making sure to sanitize every space in their salons as much as possible.