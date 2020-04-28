North Dakota Workers Advocate for Stronger Worker Protections as Businesses Prepare to Reopen

BISMARCK, N.D.–North Dakota workers, union officials and community members are taking a stance for stronger worker protections as many businesses prepare to reopen on Friday.

The North Dakota AFL-CIO, a federation of North Dakota unions, is taking part in a virtual commemoration of those who have died or become ill while working during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.

During the commemoration, employees in healthcare, manufacturing, public safety, transportation and education will describe their experiences on the frontline and explain their stance for stronger worker protections.

The group has developed eight principles for reopening the economy, and has written a letter to Gov. Burgum asking him to adopt the eight principles.

The North Dakota AFL-CIO says, “Working people of North Dakota deserve assurances that their employers are held to the highest standards when it comes to our health and safety while on the job. Not only does COVID-19 present an immediate, new and little-understood workplace hazard for many of us, but puts our families at risk as well.”

The group’s eight principles include:

1. Workers must have a say in these decisions at every level: workplace, industry, city, state and federal.

2. Decisions must be based on worker safety and sound science.

3. Strong, clear and enforceable workplace health and safety standards must be in place.

4. Workers must have stronger protections against retaliation.

5. There must be a massive increase in adequate levels and types of personal protective equipment for workers currently on the job—and then for those returning to the job.

6. There must be a massive increase of rapid and reliable coronavirus testing.

7. The federal government must oversee a system of recording, reporting and tracking worker infections.

8. Employers, in coordination with local and state public health departments, must trace the

contacts of infected workers and remove exposed workers from work with pay and without retaliation.

The virtual commemoration starts at 5 p.m. Anyone interested in watching can register on Zoom or watch for free on Facebook.