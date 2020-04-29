Minnesota’s Coronavirus Case Count Jumps as Testing Ramps Up

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)–The Minnesota Department of Health has reported another big jump in coronavirus cases as the state ramps up its testing capacity.

The agency says 463 more Minnesotans have tested positive–a new one-day high–to raise the state’s total to 4,644.

That total includes 138 new cases in Nobles County of southwestern Minnesota.

State and private labs combined to complete 2,915 new tests, also a new daily high.

Officials have warned that the confirmed case count will swell as testing accelerates.

Minnesota also reported 18 new deaths to raise the state’s total to 319.