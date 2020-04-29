NCAA One Step Closer to Giving Compensation to its Athletes

NCAA in support of purposed rule for athletes to gain compensation for name, image and likeness

Indianapolis, IN. — College athletes may be one step closer to cashing in on their name, image and likeness as the NCAA board of governors met Tuesday morning in support of a purposed rule change allowing athletes to take advantage of these rights.

The rule change states athletes can receive compensation from third-party endorsements, social media influence, personal appearances and their own business endeavors. The rule would put in place after a vote from the three divisions legislation starting in the 2021-2022 athletic season. However, athletes would not be able to use conference, school or trademarked logos in their promotion.

Looking at social media influence, its one of the biggest ways for athletes to brand themselves. Even without currently gaining any compensation, look at how many people follow North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance and receiver Phoenix Sproles.

On Instagram and Tik-Tok, Sproles has over 147 thousand putting him at an influencer/star status. Between Instagram, Twitter and Tik-Tok, Lance has 17 thousand. On top of the brands both have already created, Sproles and Lance could play big benefactors in this ruling.

The NCAA has received much negativity for this in the past, that’s all changing in the future.