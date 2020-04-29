UND Men’s Basketball: What Landing Transfer Nero Adds to the Team

Caleb Nero Transferred to UND from Weber State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — After reaching the Summit League Championship in their first season under head coach Paul Sather, the future is bright for North Dakota men’s basketball.

Heading into a new season, that roster will look a whole lot different with the graduations of guards Marlon Stewart, Billy Brown and Kienan Walter.

How do you make up for the loss of the conference’s leading scorer from last season? Bring in pieces to fill the void. That’s exactly what the Fighting Hawks did in landing transfer guard Caleb Nero from Weber State.

In order to create more balance offensively moving forward, Sather says Nero not only provides the buckets but the ability to dish the ball around.

“There are some things he can do with the ball that maybe others guys can’t,” Sather said. “His ability to make the play and make the pass is equally as important as his ability to score. I’d definitely like to say they’ll be more balance. We had four guys in double figures so there’s no doubt about it but the ball was in Marlon’s (Stewart) hands a lot of the time. I just think hopefully as time comes on, you’ll see a little movement. A little more movement with the ball. That’s our goal.”

With the Wildcats last season, Nero averaged 6.5 points per game and recorded 47 assists.