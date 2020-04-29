Vitalant Launching New Program To Treat COVID-19 Patients Using Plasma

Although trials for a vaccine are underway, it is expected to be many months before one is approved.

FARGO, N.D. –Vitalant is launching a new program to treat COVID-19 patients.

The program uses the blood plasma donated by people who have recovered from the disease.

It’s called “convalescent plasma”, it provides antibodies that can give patients an extra boost in fighting the virus.

It is currently the only antibody treatment available to COVID-19 patients

Currently, there are no vaccines or proven treatments for COVID-19 because the virus is so new.

Link To Donate Plasma: http://learn.vitalant.org/convalescentplasma