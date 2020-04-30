34 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in North Dakota

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 34 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

The counties reporting new cases include Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, Pembina and Stark.

Cass County accounted for 21 of the total number of cases on Thursday.

The number of new cases has been slowly declining since April 26 when the state had another spike in positive cases.

North Dakota now has 1,067 positive cases, 30 current hospitalizations, 458 people recovered and 19 deaths.