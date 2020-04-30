Concordia to Hold Virtual Commencement Celebration May 3

Commencement will begin at 2:30 p.m.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Concordia College will hold a virtual commencement celebration on May 3.

The commencement will celebrate the more than 450 students scheduled to graduate at the end of the academic year.

President William Craft will speak along with class speakers, Prashansha Maharjan and Elly Schaeter and guest speaker Dr. Lynn Pasquerella.

Commencement will begin at 2:30 p.m.

A link to join the commencement can be found at concordiacollege.edu/2020