Fargo Public Schools Names Administrator of the Year

Jason Cresap is the principal at Lewis & Clark Elementary

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Public Schools has named Jason Cresap 2020 Administrator of the Year.

Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi made the announcement with help from the Fargo Police and Fire Departments on Thursday.

Jason Cresap is the principal at Lewis & Clark Elementary. He was hired in 2012 after years of teaching in both North Dakota and Minnesota.

Cresap was chosen as 2020 Administrator of the Year based his dedication and compassion for the students and staff at Lewis & Clark Elementary. He is credited with implementing Family Night events at the school and ENVoY training, a program of non-verbal classroom management skills and strategies.

Administrator of the Year has been awarded since 2014 as a part of Fargo Public Schools annual Staff Recognition Program.