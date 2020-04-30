UND Men’s Basketball: Transfer Nero “Program Was Right Fit”

Nero Transfers in From Weber State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota men’s basketball is adding some reinforcements next season to replace the absence of three guards from last season that included the Summit League’s leading scorer in Marlon Stewart. The Fighting Hawks added transfer from Weber State Caleb Nero.

Head coach Paul Sather said Nero adds the ability to pass and score, which attracted him to the guard in the first place. For Nero, when looking to transfer, wanted to find a good opportunity with the right coach and chance to make a run in the postseason.

Both of what UND provided with a conference championship appearance and the connection with coach Sather.

“Me (Nero) and him (Coach Sather) built a great relationship and really the overall fit with me coming there and them losing Marlon Stewart, I can come in and be a leader and make an good impact,” Nero said. “One of my main goals since I was young was to make it to the NCAA Tournament so with the chance to get there would be really awesome. With them making it to the championship, I feel like if we had the right pieces and the right guys, we can get over that hump.”