UND to Host Virtual Commencement Ceremonies May 16

There will be three commencement ceremonies.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The University of North Dakota will be hosting virtual commencement ceremonies on May 16 for all graduating students.

There will be three commencement ceremonies. One ceremony will honor Graduate and Undergraduates, the second ceremony will honor the School of Medicine and Health Sciences and the third ceremony will honor the School of Law.

Each ceremony will include remarks from President Wynne and other administrators.

Each student’s name, degree, major and photo will be shown along with a recording of their name.

The ceremonies will be posted to the UND Commencement page at 10 a.m. on May 16.