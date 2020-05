WATCH LIVE: Gov. Burgum to Host COVID-19 Press Briefing

BISMARCK, N.D.–Gov. Doug Burgum is holding a press briefing to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the new standard operating procedures for businesses.

Burgum will be joined by Senator Kevin Cramer and Department of Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones.

The North Dakota Department of Health reported a total of 1,067 positive cases, 30 current hospitalizations, 458 people recovered and 19 deaths on Wednesday.