Cass County Reports 4 Additional COVID-19 Deaths in Single Day

All four individuals had underlying health conditions.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–Four Cass County residents have died from COVID-19-related illnesses.

All four individuals had underlying health conditions.

A man and woman in their 90s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s passed away on Friday.

The four new deaths bring the total in North Dakota to 23.

The state is also reporting 40 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,107.

Of the positive cases, 27 people are currently hospitalized and 482 have recovered.