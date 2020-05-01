Meet The Coach: NDSU Men’s Basketball’s Joshua Jones

Comes to NDSU after four years at Western Illinois

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State men’s basketball finished its season on a high winning the Summit League Championship before COVID-19 canceled their chances of playing in the NCAA Tournament. Along with the departures of the four seniors, head coach Dave Richman has two spots to fill on his coaching staff. One of them was hired today in Josh Jones.

Jones has seen a lot of the Bison over the last four years coming to Fargo from Western Illinois as an assistant. Before that, Jones spent two years as an assistant at division two, Lincoln university.

What really attracted Jones to the program was seeing how coach Richman brought in the right players and established a winning culture. As soon as Richman reached out and both established a relationship, the decision to join the staff was easy.

“Being in the league and just going there, you know its a special place,” Jones said. “The fan support. How the team plays. Coach Richman is a great person. He reached out and talked. The more and more he liked the qualities in me and I liked him so as far as character wise, it was a good fit. Coach Richman builds inside out right? He starts with the character. He finds guys that fits his program, fits his culture. The right type of people to be around. I think once you do that in a team sport, its easier to get the best out of them. The one thing that stands out with coach Richman is they play hard.”

Jones joins Kyan Brown as current assistants on the staff under Richman.