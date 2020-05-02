Minnesota Reports 24 New COVID-19 Deaths

Minnesota reported 24 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 Saturday as the state’s death toll from the disease rises to 395.

Minnesota reported 498 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. There have now been 6,228 positive cases of the coronavirus in the state.

Of the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Minnesota, 2,397 are patients who have recovered and no longer need to be isolated, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Currently, there are 389 hospitalizations, with 135 people in the ICU.

Nobles County surged to 899 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, the second highest number of cases of any county in the state. Nobles County has the 45th largest population of Minnesota’s 87 counties. MDH has focused testing in that area after an outbreak at the now-closed JBS pork plant in Worthington.

Health officials said 369 patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, with 118 of them in the intensive care unit. The youngest COVID-19 patient in the ICU is 16 years old.

Approximately 19 percent of the COVID-19 cases in Minnesota have required hospitalization.

MDH is now providing more accurate age ranges for confirmed cases. Ages 70 or above make up 20 percent of the state’s confirmed cases and 82 percent of the deaths.

Minnesota’s youngest COVID-19 patient is less than a month old. The oldest is 109 years old. The median age of the Minnesotans who have died from COVID-19 is 83. The age range for the state’s deaths is 30 to 109 years old.

At least 28 percent of Minnesota’s COVID-19 cases are in congregate care facilities, such as nursing homes, assisted living facilites and group homes. Officials have now begun identifying congregate living facilities that have seen COVID-19 cases.

Eighty of Minnesota’s 87 counties now have confirmed cases of COVID-19, with eight counties reporting more than 100 cases. Health officials say the virus is likely circulating in every Minnesota community, whether a county has a confirmed case or not.

MDH confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Minnesota on March 6. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic.

The state has launched a new, online dashboard where the public can find data regarding COVID-19 testing, supplies and more. It can be found here.