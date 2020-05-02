Moorhead man arrested for an assault involving a hand gun

Malik Lamar Gill of Moorhead is being held at the Clay County Correctional Center on second degree assault charges

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Police responded to a report on the 1100 block of 11th Street North involving a hand gun Saturday morning.

22-year-old Malik Lamar Gill of Moorhead was later arrested and is being held at the Clay County Correctional Center on second degree assault charges.

Police say there were additional reports of a man being “pistol whipped” and gun shots being heard before officers arrived at the location.

Officers say they detained Gill while he was attempting to run from the home.

The only injured person, an adult man, was treated for non-life threatening head injuries at the scene.

Authorities say the victim was struck in the head with a hand gun.

All of the people involved in the incident were known to each other.

Police say there is no on-going danger to the public.

Additional charges for Gill may be added at a later date.