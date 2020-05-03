Concordia College celebrates 2020 graduates through virtual commencement

It's still undecided if Concordia will have an in-person ceremony for the graduates at a future date

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia College’s class of 2020 receives a graduation ceremony like no other.

The virtual commencement featured pre-recorded musical performances and messages from Concordia President William Craft, class speakers, the commencement speaker and Campus Ministry.

Graduates’ names were not called out but are listed in the program mailed to each graduating student.

A message of hope was prominent throughout the celebration.

“At times, I’m sure it seems as if there’s no way forward. Yet for me, even on the darkest days, I feel nothing but a sense of optimism precisely because of the promise of a future shaped by Concordia graduates,” says President of Association of the American Colleges & Universities Dr. Lynn Pasquerella.