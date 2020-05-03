Second round of mass COVID-19 testing takes place at Fargodome

The goal of the two-day event is to test 1,000 people

FARGO, N.D. — Mass testing for COVID-19 took place in both Gwinner and Fargo this afternoon.

A total of 14 testing sites have been set up across North Dakota since the pandemic began.

One by one, community members rolled into the Fargodome parking lot; each one waiting to take an oral COVID-19 test.

500 testing kits were available for close contacts of those who have tested positive for the virus and for essential workers.

“There are some people who are asymptomatic or have really mild symptoms that might not think they’re positive, and so these types of events will help to identify them,” says Fargo Cass Public Health Director Desi Fleming.

Once the results come back, usually within 24 to 72 hours, the goal is to isolate anyone who tests positive so they don’t spread the virus.

Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney says the results from past testing events are pointing in the right direction.

“The testing site we did last week here at the dome, it was 4 percent positive, so that’s really not overwhelming. That’s like, holy cow, did that come out reasonably,” he says.

As businesses across the state reopen, Gov. Doug Burgum is pushing for more mass testing than ever before.

“Hopefully the goal at some point will be anybody and everybody,” says Fleming. “I don’t know that we’re quite there yet, but that’s what he’s working towards.”

“The Gov. has gotten more testing available, and he may do up to 2,000 to 4,000 tests a week,” says Mahoney.

By providing the tests for free and not requiring health insurance, proof of residency or employment, officials are hoping to make getting tested as easy as possible.

Today’s site was part of a two-day mass testing event.

The testing site at Fargodome will be open to 500 more people tomorrow, May 4th.

The event is from 1 – 5:30 p.m.

As stated above, there is no cost for the test and health insurance is not processed.

Proof of residency and employment are not required.

The testing process takes approximately 15 minutes. Wait time in line may be longer.

All members of the community are welcome. However, those participating in testing must be at least 12 years old.