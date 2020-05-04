Authorities Find A Man Shot, A Building on Fire And A Dead Body Inside
BELTRAMI CO., Minn. — Beltrami County authorities are investing a shooting, a fire and the discovery of a dead body.
They were called to Grant Valley Township about 10 miles west of Bemidji around 12:30 Sunday morning.
Deputies arrived to a house on fire and a man nearby with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Sanford in Bemidji and his condition is unknown.
After the fire was out, deputies found a body inside.
An autopsy is pending.
The investigation is ongoing and no names have been released.