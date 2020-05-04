Casey’s General Stores Donates To Help COVID-19 Relief

FARGO, N.D. – Casey’s General Stores is giving a $5,000 donation to Great Plains Food Bank to help support efforts to feed families during the pandemic.

Casey’s recently partnered with Feeding America to provide $500,000 over the next year to help feed hungry families across the 16 states the company operates in.

According to Feeding America, due to the pandemic, the total amount of food insecure children in the United States may rise to 18 million.

“We are at the heart of our community, so we see the needs day to day, and we feel like we could have a really positive impact when we look at some of those basic needs that need to be met in the community,” said Casey’s Director of Communications Katie Petru.

Casey’s workers will also be volunteering at local food banks across the region throughout the year.