FARGO, N.D. – A driver is arrested for reckless driving reported at 100 miles per hour after he crashed into a pond at the Prairiewood Golf Course on Monday.

32-year-old Tyson Rivera was taken into custody on aggravated reckless endangerment, fleeing and possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Witnesses say he was driving a Ford Explorer with dealer paper plates and running red lights and driving the wrong way.