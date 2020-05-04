Fargo mass testing canceled because of machine processing issue

FARGO, N.D. – The second half of a two-day mass testing event at the Fargodome was canceled due to a supply shortage at the North Dakota Department of Health microbiology lab.

A lab official says the shortage is related to the Thermo Fischer machine which processes the most tests. This means the number of tests the lab can run is now cut in half.

The Fargo testing site would’ve been open to all community members. Around 500 testing kits were available.

“I’m a little disappointed because it’s nice to have proof that you’re negative instead of just guessing and wondering. In order to come back to my job, I have to have proof that I have a negative test, so I’m required to have one,” Steve Gunderson of West Fargo said.

Gunderson says he will try to get tested at a hospital this week.

Tuesday’s mass testing event in Williston is also canceled.