Grand Forks Red River’s Dvorak Advances in Play of the Year Bracket

Dvorak's Kick Return TD advances with 51 percent of the vote

FARGO, N.D. — On Friday night during Sports Extra, the KVRR Sports team announced the next two nominees for the Play of the Academic Year bracket.

This week, it was the first set of football plays to be voted on and advance to the round of eight. This week it was Grand Fork Red River’s Brady Dovorak by the slimest of margins taking home the win with 51 percent of the vote.

Congrats to Dvorak and the RoughRiders for moving on.