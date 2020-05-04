Motorcycle Driver Hits Deer, Gets Hit By SUV & Killed
ERHARD, Minn. — A 19-year-old man from Dent, Minnesota is dead in a motorcycle crash on County Highway 22.
Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call around 9 Sunday night.
They found the man lying on the road unconscious and with serious injuries.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities believe the motorcycle driver first hit a deer and was then hit by a small SUV driven by a 53-year-old woman from Erhard.
The 911 call came from another driver who saw it happen.
The cycle driver was not wearing a helmet.
His name will be released on Tuesday.