WATCH LIVE: Gov. Walz to Provide Update on COVID-19 Pandemic

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Gov. Walz is providing an update on Minnesota’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walz will be joined by Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly, Afro Deli CEO Abdi Kahin and Hospitality Minnesota President and CEO Liz Rammer.

Minnesota has 7,234 positive cases, 396 current hospitalizations, 4,212 patients no longer needing isolation and 428 deaths.