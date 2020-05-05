Fargo Cass Public Health syringe program numbers on the rise

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Cass Public Health releases numbers showing use of their harm reduction program is on the rise.

During the first quarter, the syringe program has enrolled 102 applicants, given out 470 doses of Naloxone, and assisted with 33 overdose reversals.

The program’s purpose is not only to save lives but also to get people on the path to sobriety and freedom from harmful substances.

Coordinators say they see the numbers as a success.

“We really try to meet that person where they’re at, we try to figure out along with them what’s best for them. Less about telling them what to do and more so allowing them to figure out what’s best for them,” Fargo Cass Public Health Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Robyn Litke-Sall said.

With the growing number of clients she hopes they can keep up and reach all members of the community in need.