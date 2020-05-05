Grand Forks Fire Station Closes after Positive COVID-19 Case

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Grand Forks Fire Station 5 is temporarily closed after a firefighter tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The infected firefighter last worked on April 30 and had close contact with two other firefighters who are now self-quarantining for 14 days.

It is currently unknown how the firefighter acquired the virus.

Station 5, which is located at 1002 47th Avenue South, is scheduled to be cleaned and sanitized during the temporary closure.

Until the station reopens, Stations 1 and 3 will cover Station 5’s service area.