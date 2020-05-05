Kinder Kindness: Red Lake Falls Students Share Video Message

Kindergarten teacher creates video of students' pictures to spread hope

RED LAKE FALLS, Minn. — A group of Minnesota kindergartners is spreading kindness during this COVID-19 pandemic with a little help from their teacher.

Nicole Gullingsrud is a kindergarten teacher in Red Lake Falls.

She had her class of 19 students take these pictures at home and send them her way.

Each student is showing off a heart with a special message on each one.

Gullingsrud says this “Kinder Kindness” video is meant to help spread kindness to others.

The class wants to help share positive messages and hope with others during this tough time.

The video had an extra bonus. The teacher’s four kids got a chance to be included, too.

Click here to view the video.