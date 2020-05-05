Matt’s Automotive Will Reopen All Locations

Its West Acres location was reopened last week

FARGO-MOORHEAD – There will be a few more places to have your car looked at as Matt’s Automotive Center will reopen all locations over the next two weeks.

Matt’s kept two locations open during the pandemic and reopened its West Acres location last week.

Many measures are being taken to ensure the safety of customers and employees such as sanitizing vehicles.

Matt’s also offers a free service that will have someone pick up your vehicle and return it when it’s ready.

“Most of all that we’re just here to help people. Whatever they may need we try to accomodate as best we can. That’s why we are trying to get those other three locations open so that we can resume normal business with our six locations,” says general manager Vern Newman.

Matt’s will reopen its remaining Fargo locations Monday May 11, and its new north Moorhead location Monday May 18.