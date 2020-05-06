City of Fargo Asks Public to Take Guidelines Seriously

FARGO, N.D. – City leaders are warning the public to take the Smart Restart guidelines seriously.

According to the public health department, Cass County is at risk for an overwhelming amount of new cases if people and businesses refuse to take the guidelines seriously.

Cass County currently has a 10% positive test rate, and has 51% of the states total cases.

City officials say that while the first phase is going well, they have had to form a task force with the state government to help bring down the amount of new cases in Cass County.

“Now is not the time to do away with caution, or to ignore what we’ve learned over the last few months. It is ultimately up to the people, not just the government, to take the appropriate actions to keep themselves, their loved ones, and our community safe,” said Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney.

The warning comes on the deadliest day for Cass County since the pandemic began.