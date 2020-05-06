Code Ninjas Fargo gives kids a chance to stay creative while at home

FARGO, N.D. – The center has continued to provide programming courses online that help teach kids how to make their own programs and games.

It also helps the kids who participate who may not be able to see many friends right reconnect and have fun with their friends.

Moving to only online courses has even brought more people to Code Ninjas wanting to learn.

“It also allows us to reach a larger audience really quickly. Compared to before everything we had to find time to get them into the center during a specific time,” says Lead Sensei Wren Erickson.

Code Ninjas is also offering free game building sessions every Monday and Wednesdays from 3-3:30 pm. You can find more information on their website here